Kentucky football approached the bye week differently

Kentucky football linebacker Kash Daniel talked on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, about how UK had approached the off week differently. Last season, coming off a bye week, the Cats lost 45-7 at Mississippi State. UK plays host to Vandy on Saturday.
Mark Stoops happy with preparation for Texas A&M

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked to the media after his team's Thursday practice for Saturday's game at Texas A&M. Stoops discussed the crowd noise at Kyle Field, special teams and linebacker Chris Oats, who will be making his first start.

