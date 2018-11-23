How do Kentucky, Louisville plan to avoid last season’s scuffles?

There was a trash can flying on the sideline.

Fists and then yellow flags flying, too, with multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties to players on both teams.

It was Kentucky versus Louisville last season at Kroger Field. It was even more intense than usual rivalry games.

“Emotions are going to be up in this game,” Cats running back Benny Snell said this week as No. 15 UK prepared to travel to Cardinal Stadium. “A lot of wild stuff has happened before.”

But coaches on both sides said the plan is to discuss what happened last season and try to make sure the teams understand that it can’t happen again on Saturday.

“You have to address it prior to the game because it’s going to be an emotional game for both sides,” Cardinals interim coach Lorenzo Ward said. “I’m sure they don’t like Louisville and Louisville doesn’t like Kentucky. So, you have to address it because you create opportunities to give other teams penalties when you get involved in that type of situation.”

Louisville, which is among the most penalized teams in the country at 8.1 times per game, has to stay away from those if it wants to win, the coach said.

“We have enough penalties as it is that we’re trying to clean up and give us a chance to win the ball game,” he said. “We’ve got to stay away from penalties.”

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops said the discussion this week is about putting energy and emotion into a week of practice and leaning on a mature football team.

“We always have to play with that edge and that mentality and play physical, but we have to play disciplined football,” he said. “I think that’s always a fine line and that’s where (it helps that) our guys have been around. They’ve been through this rivalry.”