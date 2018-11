No. 15 Kentucky defeated Louisville 56-10 in a non-conference college football game at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville on Saturday night.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference and now await their bowl assignment.

Louisville finished its season 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Louisville.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2018 results.