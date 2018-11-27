‘I have a lot to offer a team.’ Backup QB announces plan to leave Kentucky.

University of Kentucky quarterback Danny Clark said Tuesday that he’s planning to transfer to a different school..
The 6-foot-2, 232-pound redshirt freshman played in two games at UK this season after sitting out last season.
“After thinking and praying about this for months, I have decided I will be furthering my education and football career at a different school in 2019,” Clark wrote in a post on Twitter, in which he thanked UK fans and his teammates.
“I have a lot to offer a team and I want to play for a school that fits my style of play more.”
The Columbus, Ohio, native, who originally committed to Ohio State, was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and Scout.com and was ranked among the top 15 pro-style quarterbacks nationally in the 2017 class.
This season, Clark was third on Kentucky’s quarterback depth chart behind starter Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak. Clark played in two games this season, first versus Murray State, in which he had a 2-yard touchdown run, and then one run versus Missouri.
Clark’s departure leaves Kentucky with three quarterbacks. Wilson, the starter, has two more seasons of eligibility remaining. Hoak also has two seasons of eligibility left. Former Lafayette High School standout Walker Wood, finally back to full strength this season after multiple surgeries, is a redshirt freshman.
Wilson started all 12 games for the Wildcats, who are 9-3 entering their yet-to-be-determined bowl game. He completed 171 of 253 pass attempts for 1,768 yards and 11 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times. He also rushed for 518 yards.
Hoak played sparingly in five games this season, most recently in the final minutes of the Cats’ 56-10 victory at Louisville last Saturday. The 6-foot-4 sophomore from Dublin, Ohio, was 3-for-8 for 27 yards in a win over Missouri and completed four of nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in a win over Murray State.
Wood did not take any snaps at quarterback this season.
Two high school quarterbacks, Nik Scalzo and Amani Gilmore, have committed to Kentucky and are expected to sign in December during the early signing period. Scalzo tore an ACL the week before Thanksgiving and missed the end of his senior season.
