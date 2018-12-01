Kentucky learns its bowl destination Sunday. Here’s how to watch, what to expect.

It’s been quiet around the football training facility the past week.
After closing out the regular season with nine victories, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and his coaching staff are on the road trying to close out their next recruiting class before signing day.
“Get some guys, some difference-makers who can help us elevate to that nine, 10 mark to that 11 and 12 wins,” the head coach said on his radio show. “Takes some special play-makers and that’s what we’re trying to get.”
Current players are finishing school work and resting their bodies after a long season.
But things are about to get more hectic with the Cats learning their bowl destination and upcoming opponent for what is likely to be their first New Year’s Day Bowl in 20 years.
Nearly every national projection has Kentucky headed to the Citrus Bowl — versus varying opponents — on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. in Orlando, Fla.
The Citrus Bowl gets the first pick of Southeastern Conference schools that don’t make the College Football Playoff and are not selected by the playoff committee for one of the four remaining New Year’s Six bowl games. UK is No. 15 in the most recent playoff rankings.
Bowl assignments will be made official Sunday as part of a four-hour show on ESPN starting at noon. Kentucky probably will find out where it is headed and who it will face sometime between 3 and 6 p.m.
Once the destination and opponent are settled, UK will go to work, but it won’t be all work, Stoops said.
He’s evolved a bit from the Cats’ first bowl trip two seasons ago when he was concerned about the long-term growth of the program and pushed the team physically during the month break between the season finale and the TaxSlayer Bowl.
“It may have been counterproductive in the game itself,” Stoops said on his radio show. “Last year I thought we had nice balance where we had practices where we were physical with them at times but also changed it up and let the guys enjoy it.”
Last season that enjoyment included more down time and fun outings, like a field trip to an air-soft range where players took aim at their coaches, especially Stoops.
“I couldn’t move off the tree because they were blasting me and then he had me from the side, so I was in bad shape,” the coach joked last year. “I don’t think they felt bad for me one bit either. They let me have it.”
The ultimate goal, though, is to beat up on the next opponent and earn win No. 10 and Kentucky’s first bowl victory in the Stoops era. And UK will get back to work.
Late Sunday, Kentucky will announce bowl details, including ticket information. While Stoops is on the road recruiting, UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and a few players will meet with the media on Sunday night to discuss the Cats’ bowl and next opponent.
What to expect
Here is how things will play out Sunday:
The College Football Playoff Selection Show airs from noon till 4 p.m. on ESPN.
The four CFP semifinalists will be announced at 12:30 p.m. The full CFP Top 25 rankings will be revealed at 2. The rest of the New Year’s Six bowl matchups will be announced at 3 p.m. The remaining bowl matchups will be set after that.
Sunday
Noon-4 p.m.: College Football Playoff Selection Show (ESPN)
6-8 p.m.: SEC Bowl Special (SEC Network)
