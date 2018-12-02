UK football player who scored 49-yard touch down this season arrested on assault charges

A University of Kentucky football player was arrested early Sunday on assault charges, according to jail records.
Zy’Aire Hughes, 21, was arrested on Woodland Avenue in Lexington on the charge of assault fourth-degree, according to the Fayette County Detention Center jail website.
Lexington Police said Sunday they had no further information on Hughes’ arrest. An arrest citation and other further case information had not yet been filed in the Fayette County District Court as of Sunday afternoon.
UK Athletics officials said they are aware of Hughes arrest.
“We are aware of the situation and we are still gathering information,” said Susan Lax, UK Director of Athletics Communications and Public Relations.
Hughes, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound sophomore wide receiver from Paducah, has played in 14 career games, including seven this season.
In his only collegiate touch, the former McCracken County star went 49 yards for a touchdown versus Murray State.
“We’re aware of the situation,” Coach Mark Stoops said, according to statement released by UK. “We’re in the process of gathering information. Proper behavior is an expectation of our program and we will address this as the facts are determined.”
In recent weeks, Kentucky’s coaches had discussed trying to get Hughes, one of the fastest players on the team, more involved in the offense. Last season, he played in seven games at cornerback and on special teams.
At McCracken County, Hughes had 4,914 passing yards with 46 touchdowns, 2,779 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns and 1,128 receiving yards on 89 catches for another 10 scores.
