Here’s how to get tickets to watch UK-Penn State in the Citrus Bowl

On Sunday, the University of Kentucky football team accepted a bid to play in its first New Year’s Day bowl game since 1998.

The No. 14 Wildcats will face No. 12 Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. It will mark Kentucky’s first appearance in the Citrus Bowl.





UK football season ticket holders and eligible K Fund donors who placed a request for tickets during the priority window will receive tickets and confirmation emails from UK sometime Sunday evening.

Remaining tickets from Kentucky’s official allotment will go on sale Monday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online at UKFootballTix.com or by calling (800) 928-2287.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Student-ticket information is also available at UKFootballTix.com.



