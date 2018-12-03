Two of AP’s top postseason SEC football awards belong to Kentucky

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops is the coach of the year in the Southeastern Conference and Cats linebacker Josh Allen is the league’s defensive player of the year, according to the Associated Press.

Joining Allen on the AP’s SEC first team is running back Benny Snell and guard Bunchy Stallings. UK safety Mike Edwards earned second-team honors.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the offensive player of the year and one of five members of the top-ranked Crimson Tide to earn first-team honors. Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn was named newcomer of the year.

Stoops took over the Kentucky program in 2013 and has consistently improved the Cats each season, capped by this year’s 9-3 regular-season campaign, the most wins for a Kentucky team since 1984. Stoops joins Paul Bryant (1950), Fran Curci (1977) and Jerry Claiborne (1984) as UK coaches earning the AP honor.

A panel of 28 writers and broadcasters who cover the SEC voted on the AP's All-SEC team.





Also Monday, Allen was named one of four finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award, which honors the nation’s top defensive end. The other finalists for that honor include Jaylon Ferguson (Louisiana Tech), Clelin Ferrell (Clemson) and Sutton Smith (Northern Illinois), with the winner to be announced on Thursday.

The 17th annual award is based upon on-field performance, leadership ability, and contributions to school and community, amongst other criteria. The award honors Hendricks, a three-time All-American at Miami and National Football League Hall of Famer.

Allen, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound linebacker, has 28.5 career sacks and 14 sacks in 2018, and holds UK’s career and single-season records. His 11 career forced fumbles tie former Wildcat and current Chicago Bear linebacker Danny Trevathan for UK’s career mark.

This is the second AP All-SEC first team selection for Benny Snell, who became the Cats’ all-time touchdown leader this season. Snell is second in the SEC in rushing with 1,305 yards on 263 attempts.





Stallings, a 6-3 senior, has been a central part of the Cats’ offensive line that has helped Snell to three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. UK ranked sixth in rushing this season in the SEC.

Edwards, a 6-0 senior, was second on the team in tackles this season with 77 to go along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.