Accused of assaulting his girlfriend, UK football player pleads not guilty

A University of Kentucky football player who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend entered a not guilty plea Monday in Fayette District Court.
Zy’Aire Hughes, 21, appeared for his arraignment Monday afternoon from the Fayette County Detention Center, where he has been held on a misdemeanor assault charge since his arrest just after 4 a.m. Sunday.
Officers were dispatched about an assault to a Woodland Avenue apartment near UK’s campus around 4 a.m. Hughes is accused of intentionally causing injury to his girlfriend, according to his citation. The victim had bruising and fresh scratches, according to the court documents.
The victim’s injuries were minor and she did not need to be taken to the hospital, Lexington Police Lt. Scott May said.
Hughes agreed Monday to have no contact with the victim. He will be released from the jail to his mother and is due back in court Dec. 12.
Tony Neely, UK’s sports information director, said Monday the university has no further comment on Hughes’ arrest, which it continues to evaluate.
“We’re aware of the situation,” UK Coach Mark Stoops said Sunday in a statement released by UK. “We’re in the process of gathering information. Proper behavior is an expectation of our program and we will address this as the facts are determined.”
Neely said there is no specific policy for how the university handles assault or domestic violence arrests of its student-athletes and each case is handled on an individual basis.
Hughes, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound sophomore wide receiver from Paducah, has played in 14 career games, including seven this season.
In his only collegiate touch, the former McCracken County star went 49 yards for a touchdown versus Murray State.
