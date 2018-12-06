Kentucky’s Allen claims yet another national defensive player of year award.

The awards keep coming for Kentucky’s Josh Allen.

The senior linebacker and consensus Defensive Player of the Year in the Southeastern Conference earned another top defensive player honor on Thursday at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Allen was presented with the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Allen was one of three finalists for the Bednarik Award along with Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Recent winners have included Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jonathan Allen, Notre Dame’s Manti Te’o and Louisiana State’s Tyrann Mathieu.

Allen, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound linebacker, has been difficult for opponents to contain this season with an SEC-best 14 quarterback sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles to go with his team-high 84 total tackles. He broke the UK single-season and career sacks record (28.5) already this season.

Allen won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which also is for the country’s top defensive player, on Monday night during a banquet in Charlotte.

The senior has been a finalist for several major national awards as of late, including the Butkus Award (nation’s best linebacker), the Ted Hendricks Award (nation’s best defensive end) and Lott IMPACT Trophy (defensive player of the year). He’s also a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.