Former Kentucky football player took money from agent, leading to suspension, report says

A University of Kentucky football player who was suspended for the December 2017 Music City Bowl allegedly accepted money from an agent, according to the Courier-Journal.
Denzil Ware, an outside linebacker who has since transferred to Jacksonville State, accepted $1,628 in permissible benefits from an agent, the Courier-Journal reported. The violation was reported to the SEC and NCAA by UK, according to the Courier-Journal, who obtained the documents on Ware’s violation through an open records request.
The Courier-Journal reported Ware’s explanation in its story here.
When UK announced it had suspended Ware for its bowl game last year, Coach Mark Stoops was not clear about the reason and only claimed Ware violated team rules. Ware finished the regular season sixth on the team with 47 tackles and second in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (6.5).
Ware was informed by the school there might be additional punishment the next season, the Courier-Journal reported.
After initially saying he was returning to Kentucky for a final football season, Ware announced May 3 he was leaving UK to play as a graduate transfer elsewhere.
He recorded 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season for Jacksonville State.
Comments