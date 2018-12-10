Two Cats named First Team All-American by Associated Press for first time since 1951.

For the first time since 1951, Kentucky had two players selected First-Team All-Americans by the Associated Press.
Right guard Bunchy Stallings and linebacker Josh Allen both were named to the team, announced on Monday afternoon. They are the first Cats duo to earn the honors in the same season since quarterback Babe Parilli and center Doug Moseley were picked in 1951.
Stallings and Allen are the first UK players named First-Team All-American by the Associated Press since Randall Cobb was selected in 2010 as an all-purpose player. Before that, it was Derek Abney at kick returner in 2002.
Kentucky running back Benny Snell was named Third-Team All-American as well. The junior became the Cats’ all-time touchdown leader this season. Snell was second in the SEC in rushing with 1,305 yards on 263 attempts after the regular season.
This is the latest in a long line of honors for Allen. The senior, who set new UK career marks in sacks in a career and season in 2018, brought home three trophies as the nation’s top defensive player this week alone. His most recent was the Lott Impact Trophy presented late Sunday in California.
Allen, the consensus Defensive Player of the Year in the Southeastern Conference, has a league-best 14 quarterback sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles to go with his team-high 84 total tackles. He broke the UK single-season and career sacks record (28.5) already this season.
Stallings, a 6-3 senior, has been a central part of the Cats’ offensive line that has helped Snell to three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. UK ranked sixth in rushing this season in the SEC.
Snell is UK’s first Third-Team All-American since the Associated Press named offensive guard Larry Warford to that team in 2012.
The Cats will play Penn State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1, UK’s first New Year’s Day bowl appearance in 20 years.
