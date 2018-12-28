UK Football

Nurse's kindness rewarded with free trip to see Kentucky play in bowl

By Jared Peck

December 28, 2018 10:14 AM

A nurse’s kindness and care yielded an unexpected reward last week as she and her family received airfare, tickets and accommodations in Orlando to go see Kentucky play in Tuesday’s VRBO Citrus Bowl.

Sarah Howard, an intensive care pediatric nurse at Kentucky’s Children’s Hospital, received the prize on Dec. 20 in a small celebration that included Kentucky football’s Coach Mark Stoops, tight end C.J. Conrad, celebrated UK cheer super tumbler Josh Marsh and the Wildcat mascot.

“I love my patients and their families,” Howard said. “I’m honored that VRBO gave me and my family the opportunity to take a vacation and make amazing memories together.”

VRBO stands for Vacation Rental By Owner, a popular travel site at VRBO.com. VRBO worked with Kentucky Athletics, Kentucky Children’s Hopsital and one of its patient’s families to identify Howard as deserving of the special trip, which includes a stay in “a beautiful vacation home in Florida,” according to a press release.

Kentucky plays Penn State at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando.

