UK preparing to face one of nation’s most aggressive defenses. ‘They’re the real deal.’

Penn State isn’t sneaking around trying to hide its game plan.
It has been a part of the Nittany Lions’ strategy for several seasons.
“We’re a high-pressure team,” defensive coordinator Brent Pry said at a news conference to preview the VRBO Citrus Bowl game against Kentucky. “We want to give guys opportunities to make plays. We talk constantly about playing on their side of the line of scrimmage.”
It has led to an avalanche of negative-yardage plays for Penn State this season, which is fifth in the country and tops in the Big Ten in sacks at 43 (3.6 per game) and ninth nationally in tackles for a loss with 100 (8.3 per game).
It means there will be a countdown clock in Terry Wilson’s head when the quarterback takes the Camping World Stadium field on Tuesday.
“I’m always going to keep that in my head that these guys are coming really fast and I have to make my decision and get the ball out of my hands,” the Cats’ quarterback said.
“We’re going to be playing against some dogs now, so I can’t be sitting back there holding the ball. … They have some huge guys that can move.”
For a first-year starting quarterback, Wilson has gotten better at making quick decisions.
The Kentucky offensive linemen — and tight ends — sound fully versed on just what will be coming at them in the Citrus Bowl.
“They have explosive guys up front, not necessarily bigger bodies, big heavy guys. They have smaller guys who will shoot gaps, try to get you off balance, try to make plays,” UK center Drake Jackson said. “They’re there to make plays.”
The Nittany Lions don’t just have one player like Josh Allen, the UK linebacker who is among the nation’s best in quarterback sacks and tackles for loss.
They have three different players in the top 60 nationally in sacks, including sophomore Yetur Gross-Matos’ eight, Robert Windsor’s 7.5 and Shareef Miller’s seven sacks.
Gross-Matos has collected 20 tackles for a loss so far this season.
Penn State’s outward aggression has meant a lot of time in the film room for Jackson.
“It’s a lot more mental,” Jackson said. “You have to know your assignment, have to be able to see what the defense is doing. That puts a lot of pressure on me, and that’s why I’ve been preparing for it.”
The Penn State defensive line makes it go, UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said multiple times in the weeks leading up to the game. It will be on UK’s offensive line, which is around No. 50 nationally in quarterback sacks and tackles for a loss allowed, to slow the attack.
“Their front is how they operate,” Gran said, noting that the backups are solid, too. “They’re the real deal.”
“They move around. They remind you of an SEC-type defense. They’re really physical and they do a heck of a job. We’ll have to play really well. We’ll have to make sure we’re physical.”
When the Nittany Lions can get to the quarterback or force their will behind an opponents’ line of scrimmage, they have had success. They are averaging 9.6 tackles for a loss and 4.2 quarterback sacks in victories this season.
That average sinks to 4.7 tackles for a loss and 1.7 sacks in Penn State’s three defeats this season.
All but 14 of the Nittany Lions’ tackles for a loss have come in wins; all but five of their 43 sacks have come in victories.
“The guys, they understand what minus yardage plays do for our defense and getting folks behind the sticks and particularly a group like Kentucky,” Pry continued.
The goal is to get UK into second- and third-and-long situations.
“I don’t think that’s where they want to be and that’s where we need to get them,” Pry said.
It’s definitely not where UK wants to be.
That will start with slowing the Penn State sack attack.
“We take a lot of pride in what we do,” senior tight end C.J. Conrad said of being a part of the UK line that has to hold those rushers off.
“Big, small, athletic, we have to block them the same way. With those guys you have to be a little careful, can’t be on your toes too much leaning forward because they’ll make you look silly. So have a good base and use your strength.”
Patience — and the ability to shake off mistakes — will be key, too.
“Just have to keep our composure, keep the chains moving, strike when we can,” wideout Dorian Baker said. “That’s the biggest thing for us.”
Citrus Bowl
No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Penn State
When: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
TV: ABC-36
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, WLXG-AM 1300, WLXG-FM 92.5
Records: Kentucky 9-3 (5-3 SEC), Penn State 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)
Series: Penn State leads 3-2
Last meeting: Penn State won 26-14 on Jan. 1, 1999, at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
