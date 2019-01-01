UK Football

Final statistics from Kentucky's 27-24 Citrus Bowl win over Penn State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 01, 2019 04:44 PM

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) dropped back to pass the ball over Penn State Nittany Lions defenders during the VRBO Citrus Bowl Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
No. 14 Kentucky defeated No. 12 Penn State 27-24 in the VRBO Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday.

The Wildcats finished the season 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference, posting the school’s first 10-win season since 1977 and only its third ever.

Penn State finished its season 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten Conference.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Tuesday’s Citrus Bowl.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2018-19 results.

  Comments  