Final statistics from Kentucky’s 27-24 Citrus Bowl win over Penn State

No. 14 Kentucky defeated No. 12 Penn State 27-24 in the VRBO Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday.
The Wildcats finished the season 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference, posting the school’s first 10-win season since 1977 and only its third ever.
Penn State finished its season 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten Conference.
Click here to view a complete statistics report from Tuesday’s Citrus Bowl.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2018-19 results.
