Kentucky’s Terry Wilson: ‘Now, nobody can really say it’s just a basketball school’

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson went home to Oklahoma over the break and expressed pride in helping the Cats to only their third 10-win season ever.
“Anywhere I go, it’s pictures, autographs and stuff like that,” Wilson told Oklahoma City’s KFOR in a story and video posted on KFOR.com. “It just feels great to be able to change the culture. Now, nobody can really says it’s just a basketball school, because we did a great job on changing that.”
Wilson also promoted Oklahoma’s high school football talent and encouraged anyone hoping to fulfill their college playing dreams to keep at it. Wilson committed to Oregon as the state’s No. 2 overall prospect, but redshirted his freshman year in 2016. He then transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas and established himself as one of the best junior-college players in the nation.
“You’re going to end up where you need to be,” Wilson said of what he’s learned during his career. “It’s been tough. And I’ve gotten down on myself multiple times. I just kept my faith and knew that God had a lot in store for me. I just really knew that if I kept doing the right things, good things would happen.”
The dual-threat sophomore quarterback passed for 1,889 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 547 yards and four TDs as part of a historic season for Kentucky that culminated with a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl and an No. 11 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
