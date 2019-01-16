Several UK players in college all-star games, but you won’t see Cats’ biggest stars

University of Kentucky fans eager to see some of their favorite Wildcats representing the blue and white one final time on the football field will have two chances in the coming weeks.
However, the two players they won’t see are the Wildcats’ two biggest-name stars — Josh Allen and Benny Snell.
Defensive back Derrick Baity, tight end C.J. Conrad and offensive lineman Bunchy Stallings are on the East roster for Saturday’s East-West Shrine Game at St. Petersburg, Fla. (Conrad reportedly missed some practice time after injuring a shoulder this week and might not play).
A week later, on Jan. 26 at Mobile, Ala., Kentucky defensive backs Mike Edwards, Lonnie Johnson and Darius West will participate in the Senior Bowl as members of the South squad.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Both games will be televised live on the NFL Network. The East-West Shrine Game kicks off at 3 p.m. EST. The Senior Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. EST.
Though invitations were sent out months ago, rosters for the Senior Bowl were not officially announced until Wednesday.
One name noticeably absent was that of Allen, Kentucky’s superstar pass rusher. Allen accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl last November but was not on the rosters released Wednesday.
Allen’s NFL Draft stock skyrocketed late in a breakout senior season that included several national defensive player of the year awards. He is now universally regarded as a high first-round selection. Though he risked injury by playing — and starring — in Kentucky’s Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State on New Year’s Day, Allen appears to have chosen not to do the same in a college all-star setting. Scouts will undoubtedly have additional opportunities to poke and prod Allen at the NFL Scouting Combine and at UK’s annual Pro Day later this winter and spring.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops suggested last December that as many as a dozen Wildcats could be selected during the 2019 draft.
UK has not had a player drafted since 2016.
In addition to the Allen and the UK players showcasing themselves in the seniors-only all-star games, Wildcats record-setting junior running back Benny Snell has said he will skip his senior season and enter the draft, and it’s widely believed he’ll be selected.
Another former Cat who could hear his named called is linebacker Jordan Jones, who was suspended for Kentucky’s Citrus Bowl victory but turned in a strong senior season up till that point.
Other UK seniors who will be looking to improve their draft stock in the coming months include offensive linemen George Asafo-Adjei, wide receiver Dorian Baker and defensive back Chris Westry.
The 2019 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.
▪ The South roster for the Senior Bowl also includes Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith.
▪ Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams will play for the National team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will be played Saturday at 5 p.m. EST at Pasadena, Calif., and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
Comments