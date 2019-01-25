UK football’s spring game date announced; Allen at No. 1 in mock draft

On Friday the University of Kentucky football team announced initial details for this year’s Blue-White Spring Game, which will mark the official end of spring practice ahead of the 2019-20 season.
The annual scrimmage will be held on Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at Kroger Field, the team announced via its official Twitter account. More details, including ticket prices, will be released soon, according to the tweet.
The spring game will be the first chance for fans to get a look at next season’s team, which will be tasked with replacing several key members of the 10-3 squad that won the Citrus Bowl, including consensus first-team All-American Josh Allen and star running back Benny Snell, the program’s all-time leading rusher who elected to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.
Will a Wildcat go No. 1?
Kentucky could produce the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second time in program history this year — at least according to one analyst.
In his Friday column, CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso released an updated mock draft in which he speculated that Josh Allen would be chosen No. 1 by the Arizona Cardinals.
Trapasso reasoned that Allen would be a better fit for Arizona than Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, who has been listed No. 1 in several mock drafts, because of the Cardinals’ impending switch to a 3-4 defense. Trapasso wrote: “Bosa can thrive as an outside linebacker in a 3-4, but Allen does have much more experience standing up off the ball. If Allen erupts at the combine, this scenario will be on the table.”
Tim Couch is the only Kentucky player to be drafted No. 1. He was chosen by the Cleveland Browns in the 1999 draft.
Starting WR on his way out?
Wide receiver Tavin Richardson, who started every game including the Citrus Bowl for UK this past season as a junior, is apparently exploring transfer options.
Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Friday that Richardson’s name has been officially listed in the NCAA transfer portal, a mechanism through which players can investigate options for transferring to another program.
The news came on the heels of reports that on Saturday Kentucky will host another visit by wide receiver Devonta Lee, a four-star recruit from Louisiana who also visited UK in December.
Richardson could still return to UK for his senior season. The appearance of his name in the transfer portal does not mean he is officially leaving UK. This past season Richardson caught 13 passes for 114 yards after totaling 27 catches for 371 yards as a sophomore.
Props for Stoops; Petrino panned
The website Collegefootballnews.com released its annual rankings of all 130 FCS head coaches’ 2018 performance on Thursday and the list was bookended by helmsmen from the Bluegrass state.
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops was ranked No. 1, two spots ahead of Dabo Swinney of national champion Clemson. Stoops was ranked No. 75 after last season.
Of Stoops’ job guiding UK during a historic campaign, Pete Fiutak wrote “No, it wasn’t an SEC Championship season, but with a limited offense, killer defense, and a gameplan with no margin for error, Stoops put together a masterpiece.”
By contrast, former Louisville Coach Bobby Petrino, who was fired in the middle of the Cardinals’ 2-10 season, was ranked last. Fiutak posited, “What would Louisville have been without Lamar Jackson? We just found out.”
Former Western Kentucky coach Mike Sanford, who was fired at the end of the Hilltoppers’ 3-9 season and is now the offensive coordinator at Utah State, was ranked 111th.
New Louisville coach Scott Satterfield was 26th on the list after an 11-2 season at Appalachian State.
