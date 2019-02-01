Kentucky football’s hype man Kash Daniel teases Super Bowl commercial

Kentucky football’s now-annual Super Bowl commercial has consistently generated a lot of buzz for the program and a lot of excitement within the Big Blue Nation.
On the heels of UK’s best season in 40 years, UK is looking to capture that excitement by inviting fans to post their reactions to its new spot when it comes on at halftime.
“This commercial’s going to be one of the most hype videos we’ve ever had. It’s got everything you want to see in a commercial to get you hyped up and ready for the 2019 season,” UK linebacker Kash Daniel said in a post on Twitter.
Daniel invited fans to post reactions on Twitter (@UKFootball), Facebook (@KentuckyFootball) and Instagram (@ukfootball) as they watch it and tag UK football and himself so they can repost them from their own accounts. While Daniel isn’t on Facebook, he promised to repost reactions tagging him on Twitter (@KashDaniel15) and Instagram (@kashdaniel56).
Super Bowl LIII airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS. Daniel said UK’s new commercial will air sometime during halftime.
Here’s a look at some of the Super Bowl commercials over the past few years.
