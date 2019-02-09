Kentucky football’s keeping its defensive coordinator after all

An ESPN report on Friday morning had Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House leaving for a job as linebackers coach with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.
Not so fast.
UK announced Saturday night that House is instead staying in Lexington to coach the Cats’ defense.
Kansas City head coach Andy Reid named Steve Spagnuolo as the team’s new defensive coordinator on Jan. 24, replacing the fired Bob Sutton. House was with the St. Louis Rams when Spagnuolo was head coach from 2009 through 2011.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
When Spagnuolo was fired at the end of the 2011 season, House became secondary coach at the University of Pittsburgh. He later served as Pitt’s defensive coordinator. He became defensive coordinator at Florida International in 2015 before joining Mark Stoops’ staff as inside linebackers coach in 2016. He was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2017.
Last season, Kentucky ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 16.8 points per game. UK was 23rd nationally in total defense, allowing 337.9 yards per game. The Cats finished 10-3 with a 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.
Outside linebacker Josh Allen is expected to be among the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. A total of eight UK players have been invited to the NFL Combine in February. Also invited along with Allen are cornerback Derrick Baity, tight end C.J. Conrad, safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Lonnie Johnson, linebacker Jordan Jones, running back Benny Snell and safety Darius West.
Comments