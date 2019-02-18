UK Football

Reports: Kentucky football player leaves team after one season on the field

By Josh Moore

February 18, 2019

University of Kentucky offensive lineman E.J. Price is no longer with the football program or enrolled at UK.

Multiple outlets reported that Price left the team and school on Monday. A UK spokesman told Justin Rowland of Rivals.com that Price “has withdrawn from the University to pursue other opportunities.”

Price, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive tackle, played in all 13 of UK’s games in the 2018 season and started 11. His first career start was at Florida.

The sophomore through a series of Twitter posts announced that he was leaving team last March and briefly was not part of the program.

Price transferred from Southern Cal following a redshirt season with the Trojans. He sat out one year as a redshirt at UK due to NCAA transfer rules. He was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 69 overall recruit nationally and No. 9 player at his position in the 2016 class, and had reported offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, among others.

