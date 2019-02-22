Kentucky football’s coaching lineup appears set with two new promotions

After a bit of shuffling, Kentucky football appears to have its coaching lineup set for 2019.
Friday, Kentucky officially announced the promotion of outside linebackers coach Brad White to defensive coordinator and yet another title for tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison Vince Marrow, this one — associate head coach. Both moves have been rumored for some time and both will retain their old primary duties as position coaches, UK said.
White succeeds Matt House as defensive coordinator after the latter left to take a linebackers coach position for the Kansas City Chiefs this month. White, a Portsmouth, R.I., native, came to Kentucky in 2018 after six years with the Indianapolis Colts and mentored the final season of Josh Allen, UK’s national defensive player of the year and consensus top-10 NFL Draft selection.
“I’m very confident in Coach White’s ability to lead the defense,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said in a press release. “He did a tremendous job fundamentally developing our players last season. He has always given great support with ‘big-picture’ ideas on defense and I’m excited about what he will do to take us to another level.”
White was due a $400,000 salary under his prior contract, which was set to end after the upcoming season. A new contract for White has not been announced, but seems likely given the new deals recently made public for Marrow, offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Eddie Gran and wide receivers coach Michael Smith.
Marrow arrived with Stoops in 2014 and has been integral to the Cats’ recruiting efforts throughout his tenure.
“I love working with Coach Stoops and I’m glad to be a part of the Big Blue Nation,” Marrow said in the press release. “I am excited to continue building this football program into a national powerhouse.”
On Tuesday, Rivals.com reported that former Kentucky standout Jon Sumrall, linebackers coach for Mississippi last season, would take the same position with Kentucky. UK has not confirmed that report.
Also still under contract on Stoops’ staff and their terms are:
▪ Darin Hinshaw, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks, through June, 2020 at $500,000 per year.
▪ John Schlarman, offensive line, through June 2020 at $425,000 per year.
▪ Steve Clinkscale, defensive backs, through June 2020 at $300,000 per year.
▪ Dean Hood, special teams, defensive backs, through June 2020 at $375,000 this upcoming season.
▪ Derrick Leblanc, defensive line, through 2020 at $325,000 this upcoming season.
Each coach on Stoops’ staff received a bonus of one month’s salary for the Cats’ appearance in the Citrus Bowl.
