Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad leaves NFL Combine after discovery of medical problem

C.J. Conrad’s time at the NFL Combine was cut short because of a medical problem discovered during examinations leading up to his media availability and participation in combine drills on Friday.

The University of Kentucky confirmed a report from Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones that Conrad had left the combine because of a medical condition discovered during his pre-combine physical. Jones tweeted Friday that it was a “heart issue.”

Mike Conrad, C.J.’s father, told the Herald-Leader that the family doesn’t know all the details of Conrad’s condition. C.J. has a follow-up appointment scheduled for Monday in Lexington.

“We’re meeting with the medical staff at UK and at the hospital to look at a second opinion or whatever else needs to be done,” Mike Conrad said. “Obviously his health is first and foremost on all our minds. That’s really pretty much everything we know at this point. They were being very cautious, as they should be.”

Conrad started 42 of the 49 games in which he played for the Wildcats. He ended his career with 1,015 receiving yards on 80 catches with 12 career touchdown receptions, second-most by a tight end in UK history.

He underwent four surgeries while at UK — both shoulders, a foot and a sports hernia — after an injury-free experience at the high school level.

