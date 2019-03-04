UK has lost a defensive player for spring practice to a knee injury

Kentucky linebacker Marquez Bembry has undergone knee surgery and will miss UK’s spring practice, Mark Stoops said Monday.
Bembry, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound product of Stone Mountain, Ga., is a transfer from Jones County Community College in Mississippi.
At a news conference after wintry weather moved UK’s first day of spring practice into the Nutter Fieldhouse, Stoops also said senior-to-be wide receiver Ahmad Wagner missed the practice with a hamstring injury.
Stoops also announced that redshirt sophomore Clevan Thomas, who signed with Kentucky as a wide receiver but was working out as a defensive back before the VRBO Citrus Bowl, has returned to wide-out this spring.
With Kentucky seeking to keep momentum going after a 10-3 season in 2018 that ended with a victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, Stoops proclaimed himself pleased with how the Wildcats trained this off-season.
“It’s been a really solid off-season for us to this point,” the UK coach said.
