Injury keeping Kentucky DB out of combine drills, but ‘film speaks for itself’

Mike Edwards was a bastion of health during his time at the University of Kentucky.

The senior defensive back never missed a game, and he started 44 of the 51 he appeared in. That makes it particularly sore that during the Reese’s Senior Bowl — in which he recorded two tackles — he broke his right thumb. His hand was in a cast when he spoke with reporters Sunday and confirmed that he would not participate in any drills Monday, the last day of the NFL Combine.

“It’s unfortunate but I get it off on (March 6), so I’ll be training and ready for my pro day,” Edwards said.

UK’s pro day is scheduled for Friday, March 22. Edwards won’t get to work out in front of organized NFL personnel before then, but he’s made the most of his weekend at the combine. He said he’s interviewed with “pretty much all” of the 32 NFL franchises.

“Some teams five minutes, some teams an hour,” Edwards said. The Buffalo Bills — who have 10 draft picks this year and could be looking for secondary help late in the draft, where Edwards is projected to be — were one of the teams with whom he spoke the longest.

Edwards ended his career with 318 tackles, one of only 19 UK players to reach 300 in their career (and only the second defensive back). He has been lauded for his coverage ability — he nabbed 10 interceptions at UK — and versatility, but there are doubts about his speed and his size.

“I’m not the biggest guy, not the tallest guy out here,” said Edwards, who measured in at 5-foot-10, 205-pounds this weekend. “But my film speaks for itself. I feel like I played great ball the last four years. … I can play pretty much any position on the back end. I’m a competitor, I’m physical and the game comes natural to me.”