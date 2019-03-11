Report: UK hires former Lexington high school coach off Neal Brown’s WVU staff

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has made a few additions to his staff, according to a report, including bringing a former player and Lexington Catholic coach back to the Bluegrass.
FootballScoop.com reported Monday that Mark Perry, the former Lexington Catholic head coach who was slated to be the director of football administration for Neal Brown at West Virginia, will instead work in a “quality control role assisting with the quarterbacks” for UK. Perry was a quarterback during the Hal Mumme years at UK from 1997 to 2000, the same era of Brown’s career at UK as a wide receiver.
Perry joined Brown’s staff at Troy last year, and was set to follow him to the Mountaineers, where his profile remains on the WVUSports.com website.
Perry coached Lexington Catholic from 2014 to 2017, a stint that included being named Class 3A coach of the year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. One of his players toward the end of that time was four-star, class of 2020 quarterback Beau Allen, who has offers from a number of schools, including Kentucky and West Virginia.
Also, according to the report, UK is adding Joe Scola as a defensive analyst off of Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic staff, and Josh Pruitt has been promoted to director of player personnel, up from his role as a control control assistant on defense.
UK has not confirmed any of the moves.
