Ex-Cat Conrad cleared to resume football activities, schedules Pro Day

Former University of Kentucky football player C.J. Conrad, who sat out this month’s NFL Scouting Combine after a heart problem was identified during a physical leading up to the event, has been cleared to resume his pursuit of a pro football career.
“My prayers have been answered!” the former UK tight end posted on Twitter on Monday evening. “After getting further testing done, today I was finally cleared.”
Conrad will not take part in UK’s annual Pro Day this Friday, during which players work out on campus in front of pro scouts, but said he would hold his own Pro Day on April 8.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
“Thank you all that have encouraged and prayed for me through this tough time,” Conrad’s tweet continued. “I’m back!”
Conrad started 42 of the 49 games in which he played for the Wildcats. He ended his career with 1,015 receiving yards on 80 catches with 12 career touchdown receptions, second-most by a tight end in UK history.
He underwent four surgeries while at UK — both shoulders, a foot and a sports hernia — after an injury-free experience at the high school level.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27.
Comments