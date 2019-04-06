Will QB Gunnar Hoak be on UK’s roster in the fall? Mark Stoops: ‘I don’t know.’

What Gunnar Hoak saw on his touchdown pass — nothing Kentucky backup quarterback Gunnar Hoak talks about relieving starter Terry Wilson and leading the Cats to a touchdown at the end of the first half in 35-20 win over Central Michigan. Hoak threw a 24-yard TD pass to David Bouvier. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky backup quarterback Gunnar Hoak talks about relieving starter Terry Wilson and leading the Cats to a touchdown at the end of the first half in 35-20 win over Central Michigan. Hoak threw a 24-yard TD pass to David Bouvier.

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops wants Gunnar Hoak on his roster come fall. What Hoak wants is unclear.

Stoops was asked about Hoak’s intentions following Saturday’s scrimmage. Hoak, a junior who will graduate next month, would have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer, if he were to take that route.

“I’m not sure,” Stoops said. “I’m gonna sit down with Gunnar next week and we’ll talk about his plans and see what he has planned. I don’t know.”

Hoak threw for more than 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns with only nine interceptions over his final two years of high school ball at Dublin Coffman, in Ohio. He’s appeared in only five games as a Wildcat — all of them during the 2018 season — and has connected on 13 of 26 pass attempts for 167 yards and two TDs.

Terry Wilson — who started all 13 games for UK last season after transferring from Garden City Community College in Kansas — has two years of eligibility remaining, the same as Hoak. Wilson, the team’s second-leading rusher behind Benny Snell, completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions last season.

UK’s only other scholarship quarterback currently on campus is Walker Wood. The former Lafayette standout was a highly rated dual-threat quarterback star coming out of high school but has not yet played in a game at UK. Kolbe Langhi, a sophomore walk-on out of Christian County High School, is also participating in spring practice. Two incoming freshmen, Amani Gilmore and Nik Scalzo, have signed with UK; Scalzo tore his ACL late in his high school senior season.

If Hoak were to transfer he would be the second player at the position to depart before 2019, joining Danny Clark, a redshirt freshman who announced his transfer in late November.

Stoops is proceeding as if Hoak will remain in Lexington, and has been complimentary of his play throughout the spring.

“We’re working our tail off with him like we always do and he’s doing everything we ask him to do, like always,” Stoops said. “But after the spring we can always sit down with him and talk and see what’s best for him and his future.

“Of course, I want Gunnar here but I’ll be very supportive of him whatever he decides to do.”

Blue-White Spring Game

When: April 12, 6 p.m.

Where: Kroger Field

Admission: Free

TV: SEC Network