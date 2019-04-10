Kentucky’s Allen invited to NFL Draft. Several SEC rivals will join him.

Does UK’s Josh Allen have a trophy case? Kentucky senior outside linebacker Josh Allen has collected numerous postseason awards. As the Wildcats prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. Penn State on Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Allen was asked what he was doing with all his trophies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky senior outside linebacker Josh Allen has collected numerous postseason awards. As the Wildcats prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. Penn State on Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Allen was asked what he was doing with all his trophies.

No University of Kentucky football player has been selected in the top five of an NFL Draft since 2003.

UK senior Josh Allen is projected to end that drought later this month, and we now know that he’ll be on site in Nashville to hear his named called.

Allen, a record-setting edge rusher who won multiple national defensive player of the year awards after leading Kentucky to a 10-win season and Citrus Bowl victory, is among 23 college players invited to attend the 2019 NFL Draft.

The draft is scheduled for April 25-27. The main NFL Draft stage will be set up on First and Broadway in Nashville. The NFL Draft Experience, a three-day football festival, will be held in the parking lots and areas surrounding Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The first round is April 25, the second and third rounds on April 26 and rounds 4-7 on April 27.

Ten of Allen’s Southeastern Conference rivals were among the group invited to Nashville: Running back Josh Jacobs, offensive tackle Jonah Williams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams of Alabama; linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams of LSU; quarterback Drew Lock of Missouri; wide receiver D.K. Metcalf of Ole Miss; defensive back Deandre Baker of Georgia; defensive end Montez Sweat of Mississippi State; and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor of Florida.

Other invitees were wide receiver Marquise Brown, quarterback Kyler Murray and offensive tackle Cody Ford of Oklahoma; tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson of Iowa; defensive end Nick Bosa of Ohio State; defensive end Brian Burns of Florida State; linebacker Devin Bush of Michigan; offensive tackle Andre Dillard of Washington State; quarterback Daniel Jones of Duke, defensive tackle Ed Oliver of Houston and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins of Clemson.

Allen, who broke UK’s single season and career sacks records in 2018, is widely projected as the No. 3 overall pick to the New York Jets.

The last UK player to be drafted in the top five was defensive lineman Dewayne Robertson, who went to the Jets at No. 4 in 2003.

Allen would become the 17th UK player all-time selected in the first round. The most recent was linebacker Alvin “Bud” Dupree, who was drafted No. 22 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. Kentucky’s highest-ever draft pick was Tim Couch, who was taken No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns in 1999.

Spring Game schedule set

UK announced a time line of events Friday for its annual Blue-White Spring Game at Kroger Field.

2:30 p.m.: Parking lots open

3 p.m.: Ticket office opens between Gates 9 and 10. Fans may purchase and renew season tickets and pick up advance ticket orders. Also at this time, fans may begin picking up their free tickets ordered online for the Blue-White Spring Game outside Gates 1, 4, 9 and 12.

4:30 p.m.: UK’s Citrus Bowl and Governor’s Cup trophies will be on site for fan photo opportunities.

5 p.m.: Kroger Field Gates 1-4 and 9-12 open for fans to enter the stadium.

6 p.m.: Blue-White Spring Game kicks off.













