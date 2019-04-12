Would UK freshman’s field goal have been good from 62 yards? ‘Probably.’

UK’s Chance Poore shows strong leg in spring game Kentucky football place-kicker Chance Poore kicked a 52-yard field goal in the team’s annual Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 12, 2019. Poore’s kick might have been good from 60 yards out as the redshirt freshman showed a strong leg. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football place-kicker Chance Poore kicked a 52-yard field goal in the team’s annual Blue-White Spring Game on Friday, April 12, 2019. Poore’s kick might have been good from 60 yards out as the redshirt freshman showed a strong leg.

Kentucky’s offense was scoring too many touchdowns during Friday’s Blue-White game for Chance Poore to get many opportunities to show off his leg, but his one chance was a dandy.

Poore converted a 52-yard field goal attempt to cap the fourth drive by the Blue Team, putting it up 24-0 in what would ultimately become a 64-10 win in its favor. The kick would have been good from at least 10 more yards out.

“I didn’t think we got good pressure on that, did we?” Mark Stoops joked after the game.

True, there was no defensive pressure applied — there weren’t even bodies in front of Poore other than the holder — but it gave fans a glimpse of what the redshirt freshman’s leg could bring to the offense following the graduation of former place-kicker Miles Butler.

Poore played in three games last year and made two of four field-goal tries.

“We’ve been working a lot on kicks this spring and I’m just glad I got an opportunity to do that, and especially in the spring game, get a little confidence going into the season,” Poore said.

Would it have been good from 62 yards?

“Probably,” Poore said with a grin. “Stoops had a little something to say to me afterward. He said, ‘Good kick,’ and we laughed it off walking off the field. I don’t know how far back we could have went, but I’m just thankful for the opportunity to get a kick like that.”

Stoops appreciated Poore’s approach.

“He hit it, put a good thump on it,” Stoops said. “I was standing right behind it. You could hear it come right off his foot. It was good to see.”