Historic campaign for UK football pays off as season-ticket sales spike

Kentucky’s players, including Dorian Baker (2), C.J Conrad, Benny Snell, Josh Allen and Lonnie Johnson (6), celebrated after their win against Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

It turns out winning 10 games and playing in a New Year’s Day bowl game has its perks.

The University of Kentucky announced Tuesday that its season-ticket renewals as of April 12 — the priority renewal deadline — were at 90 percent, up from a 79-percent rate in 2018. UK has sold about 3,000 new season-ticket packages this year, helping to already bring the current season tickets sales total to 98 percent of last year’s final total.

Season-ticket packages are still available at UKFootballTix.com. The Kentucky Football Pocket Pass — a mobile-only season ticket option with variable seating, but for a reduced price — is also available, as are four-game flex options.

Single-game tickets for UK’s eight home games will be available in the summer.

