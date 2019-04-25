Live updates from Thursday night’s NFL Draft in Nashville

Josh Allen: A look back at the Kentucky edge rusher’s 2018 season Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season.

Follow along Thursday night as Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader provides live updates from the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

You can scroll down below to read his tweets, plus those from some other accounts tracking Thursday night’s draft picks.

The draft gets started at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network and is available online at WatchESPN.com. Only the first round will be conducted Thursday night. Rounds 2 and 3 are Friday and rounds 4-7 are Saturday.

Here is the full NFL Draft order of picks.

University of Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen is widely expected to be chosen among the draft’s first five picks. UK defensive back Lonnie Johnson reportedly has an outside chance of also making it into the first round.

Several additional Cats are possibilities in the later rounds, including Benny Snell, C.J. Conrad, Derrick Baity, Mike Edwards, Bunchy Stallings, Darius West, Jordan Jones and Chris Westry.