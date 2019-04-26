Josh Allen, meet Josh Allen. Last year’s No. 7 pick congratulates this year’s No. 7 pick.

Josh Allen: A look back at the Kentucky edge rusher’s 2018 season Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from University of Kentucky football linebacker Josh Allen's 2018 season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had a déjà vu moment Thursday night when he announced the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft.

After the Buffalo Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen with the seventh pick last year, there was a chance the University of Kentucky linebacker with the same name could be picked in the same spot this year.

Sure enough, as the Jacksonville Jaguars decided on UK’s Allen with the No. 7 pick., providing an odd anomaly during the NFL Draft in Nashville.

And when the quarterback, who attended University of Wyoming, learned of where the UK linebacker was selected, he offered his congratulations on Twitter.

Unfortunately, the linebacker Josh Allen won’t get a chance to go after the quarterback Josh Allen in the 2019 season. The Bills and Jaguars aren’t scheduled to face each other during the regular season.

That may be a good thing for the quarterback, with Jacksonville’s new hungry linebacker saying Thursday night he wants to get sacks and be a great player.

“Sacksonville is never leaving,” Josh Allen, the linebacker, said. “We’re here. Let’s go to work.”

UK’s Allen was asked during a pre-draft visit with the Bills about joining the team led by a quarterback who shes his name. According to the Buffalo News, the linebacker Allen said it would “be a little weird.”

“It would kind of suck because he was there first. So what are they going to call me?” Allen asked.