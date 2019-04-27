Offensive lineman is fifth Kentucky football alum selected in 2019 NFL Draft

Kentucky football celebrates its victory over Louisville with the fans Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops and the players celebrated with fans after the team defeated Louisville 56-10. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops and the players celebrated with fans after the team defeated Louisville 56-10.

Offensive lineman George Asafo-Adjei on Saturday became the fifth and final University of Kentucky prospect selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants chose the 6-foot-5, 315 pound tackle No. 232 overall in the seventh round, adding him to a draft class that includes two other Southeastern Conference alums — Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker and Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton — as well as Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the Giants chose No. 6 overall.

Previously drafted Cats included linebacker Josh Allen (No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars), cornerback Lonnie Johnson (second round by the Houston Texans), safety Mike Edwards (third round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and running back Benny Snell (fourth round to the Pittsburgh Steelers).

The five picks were the UK program’s most since eight players (James Ramsey, Jim Kovach, Kelly Kirchbaum, Rod Stewart, Bob Winkel, Robert Hawkins, Dan Fowler and David Stephens) were chosen in 1979.

A three-star prospect coming out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, Asafo-Adjei started in 23 games as a Wildcat. He was named a team captain prior to his senior season and was twice named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week during the Wildcats’ 10-3 campaign.

Asafo-Adjei turned heads when he worked out for scouts at UK’s Pro Day in March. He completed 34 bench-press reps, which would have tied for second-most among offensive linemen at the NFL Combine. He also ran the 40-yard dash in under five seconds, a feat achieved by only four offensive linemen at the combine.