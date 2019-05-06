Report: Graduate transfer quarterback plans to visit Kentucky

Terry Wilson feels more comfortable in second spring at UK UK quarterback Terry Wilson talks about the opening days of spring practice with the Wildcats football teams. Wilson is returning to Kentucky for his second season as the starter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UK quarterback Terry Wilson talks about the opening days of spring practice with the Wildcats football teams. Wilson is returning to Kentucky for his second season as the starter.

Kentucky got a commitment from Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after, a report came that UK will get a visit from another QB on Tuesday.





Bruce Feldman, a reporter for Fox Sports and The Athletic, tweeted that his sources said Penn State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens, a 6-foot-5 dual-threat quarterback, will be in Lexington soon.

Kentucky, with Terry Wilson seeming set to return as its starter, has lost backups Gunnar Hoak and Danny Clark to transfers since its 10-3 season ended with a Citrus Bowl victory over the Nittany Lions.

That leaves Walker Wood, a sophomore who redshirted in 2017, as the current leading candidate to back up Wilson.

Two scholarship freshmen, Amani Gilmore and Nik Scalzo, are inbound but did not participate in spring practice. Kolbe Langhi, a sophomore walk-on out of Christian County, is also on the Wildcats’ roster.

UK Coach Mark Stoops has said he isn’t sure if Scalzo, who tore an ACL late last November, will be ready to play right away.

Stevens, who had been the backup to Penn State star Trace McSorley, left that program after Coach James Franklin was noncommittal about him being the starter entering fall camp, the Centre Daily Times reported.

Stevens was 8-for-11 for 110 yards with one TD pass and one interception in 2018. He also ran for 118 yards and two scores.

In 2017, he threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 190 yards and four TDs.

“He came to Penn State to be the starting guy. For it to end up like this, it tore Tommy apart,” Tom Stevens, Tommy’s father, told the Centre Daily Times last month. “He loves Penn State. … He really went back and forth with this. It’s been really, really, really difficult. But he understands that it’s a business at the end of the day.”

Stevens, a former three-star recruit and Indiana commit, did not participate in Penn State’s Blue-White Game this spring as he recovered from a foot injury that forced him to miss the first four games of the 2018 regular season.

According to the Centre Daily Times’ report, Tommy Stevens is looking for a new program that will give him a chance to be its starter.

According to PennLive.com, he’s already visited Miami (Ohio) and Illinois and is planning a visit to Mississippi State after Kentucky.

“Now that his (undergraduate) education is over, he wants to play in the NFL,” Tom Stevens said. “He feels like every day from here on out is an audition for the NFL. He’s a firm believer that he’s going to land on his feet, and that’s the light at the end of the tunnel for him.”



