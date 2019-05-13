Kentucky football lands commitment from graduate transfer quarterback

Mark Stoops uncomfortable basking in success Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked Monday, March 4, 2019, if he had time to sit back and enjoy the success of last season. The Wildcats went 10-3 in 2018 with a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked Monday, March 4, 2019, if he had time to sit back and enjoy the success of last season. The Wildcats went 10-3 in 2018 with a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky has added another quarterback to its roster.

Sawyer Smith, a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Troy, announced Monday that he has chosen UK as the the place he will “spend my last seasons. … Words can’t begin to explain how proud my family and I are to be a part of the #BBN.”

Kentucky was in the market for another quarterback after backups Gunnar Hoak and Danny Clark decided to transfer. Hoak ended up and Ohio State and Clark will play for Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Miss.

The Cats, who were 10-3 with a Citrus Bowl win over Penn State last season, return starter Terry Wilson but had no other QBs with college experience on the roster.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Smith, who played for former Kentucky player and assistant coach Neal Brown at Troy, started seven games and threw for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns with six interceptions last season after taking over for injured starter Kaleb Barker. He also ran for 191 yards and a score.

The Trojans finished their season 10-3 after defeating Buffalo 42-32 in the Dollar General Bowl. Smith threw for 320 yards and four TDs with no interceptions in that game.

He will be able to play immediately and have two seasons of eligibility remaining at UK.

Kentucky’s other quarterback options include Walker Wood, a sophomore who redshirted in 2017, and two scholarship freshmen, Amani Gilmore and Nik Scalzo. The Cats also have Kolbe Langhi, a sophomore walk-on out from Christian County.