Early All-SEC football team is out. See how Kentucky stacks up with rest of league.

It seems it’s never too early to start speculating about Southeastern Conference football.

Athlon Sports on Wednesday released its 2019 preseason All-SEC Team and six University of Kentucky players made the cut.

Junior center Drake Jackson was named to the First-Team offense. Senior guard Logan Stenberg made the Second-Team offense along with junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., who was named as an “all-purpose” selection. Bowden was also named to the special teams Third-Team. Junior tackle Landon Young made the Fourth-Team offense.

On the defensive side, senior linebacker Kash Daniel made the Third Team and junior defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna the Fourth Team.





Kentucky tied for the seventh-most selections, along with LSU and Texas A&M. Defending SEC champion Alabama led the way with 13, followed by Auburn and Florida with 10. Georgia and Missouri rounded out the top five with nine selections apiece. South Carolina had eight, while Tennessee and Vanderbilt had six each and Mississippi State and Mississippi tied for the fewest selections with five apiece.