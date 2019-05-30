Kentucky football season ticket sales surpass last season. Here are the numbers.

Hundreds of fans greet the Wildcats during a pep rally before the Citrus Bowl Hundreds of UK fans greeted coach Mark Stoops and Benny Snell during a pep rally Monday evening before Tuesday's VRBO Citrus Bowl game against Penn State in Orlando, Fla. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of UK fans greeted coach Mark Stoops and Benny Snell during a pep rally Monday evening before Tuesday's VRBO Citrus Bowl game against Penn State in Orlando, Fla.

Winning is translating into ticket sales for the University of Kentucky football program.

Coming off a 10-3 season in 2018 that culminated in a Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State on New Year’s Day, Kentucky’s season ticket sales for 2019 have already surpassed the total for all of last season, the school announced.

As of Thursday, Kentucky has sold 30,612 season tickets, up from the 30,212 sold in 2018. Included in that total are 3,470 new season tickets and sales of Pocket Passes, UK’s digital-only ticket package.

Season tickets, starting at $280 apiece, are still available at UKFootballTix.com.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fans may use an online “virtual venue” to view and compare available seat locations and experience a 360-degree virtual view from the seats at Kroger Field.

The first 500 Pocket Passes, which include a mobile ticket to all eight home games, were sold at $225 each. Remaining Pocket Passes will be sold at $250 each.

Call the UK Sales Office at (800) 928-2287 or visit their website for additional information and payment options and for details about season parking permits.

As the UK football team continues to improve, with three consecutive winning seasons, upgrades continue at Kroger Field. Installation is underway on 5,000 new bench-back seats in the North upper level, which will be ready in time for the 2019 season.

In addition to full season tickets, UK has also sold 501 four-game “flex packs” since those went on sale last month. Flex packs allow fans flexibility in game choices, seating and pricing.

Single-game tickets to UK’s home games will go on sale later this summer.

Tickets for Kentucky’s 2019 road games are also on sale now, and will be delivered separately from season ticket packages. Away game tickets include Mississippi State on Sept. 21 ($65), South Carolina on Sept. 28 ($60), Georgia on Oct. 19 ($80) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 16 ($55).

2019 UK football schedule

Aug. 31: TOLEDO, Noon (SEC Network)

Sept. 7: EASTERN MICHIGAN, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU or SEC Network)

Sept. 14: FLORIDA, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 21: at Mississippi State

Sept. 28: at South Carolina

Oct. 5: Open

Oct. 12: ARKANSAS

Oct. 19: at Georgia

Oct. 26: MISSOURI

Nov. 2: Open

Nov. 9: TENNESSEE

Nov. 16: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 23: TENNESSEE-MARTIN

Nov. 30: LOUISVILLE

NOTE: Home games are in all capital letters. Remaining times and television will be announced at later dates.