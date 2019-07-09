Herald-Leader assigns new writers to UK football and high school sports coverage

Jared Peck, left, is taking over coverage of high school sports for the Herald-Leader. Josh Moore, right, is moving to the University of Kentucky football beat.

The Lexington Herald-Leader sports staff is undergoing some changes this summer to get readers set for the fall.

Josh Moore, who has covered high school sports for the past four years, is taking over as the beat writer for University of Kentucky football.

What can readers expect from Josh? Read his accompanying article detailing his “graduation” from the high schools beat and you’ll get a pretty good idea. You can count on Josh to work tirelessly to keep our UK football coverage compelling, honest, hard-hitting and fun, and to deliver in both the digital and print realms.

Josh is excited to jump in at a time that interest in the program is reaching new heights and, as he teams up with columnists John Clay and Mark Story and recruiting writer Ben Roberts, you’ll be hard-pressed to find more in-depth coverage anywhere.

Fans of and participants in high school sports will not be denied their place in the sun as a result of this announcement.

Jared Peck, who has previously assisted Moore in high school sports coverage, served as the Herald-Leader’s real-time sports reporter and covered a variety of additional content areas the past two years, enthusiastically steps into the preps beat, where he is already engaged and prepared to take the torch and run with it.

You can connect with both writers on Twitter. Follow Josh @JoshMooreHL. Follow Jared @HLpreps. Readers may also interact with them by email at jmoore@herald-leader.com and jpeck@herald-leader.com.

I’m excited about continuing to work with Josh and Jared as they accept their new challenges, and I know they’re thrilled to get started.

