Service to honor Jared Lorenzen today. See how you can help his family and his cause.

Today is the day Kentucky will say its final farewell to one of its most popular sports heroes.

A celebration of Jared Lorenzen’s life will take place at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood. A visitation is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. to be followed by a Christian prayer service. The Catholic church is located at 348 Dudley Road.

Kentucky.com and the Lexington Herald-Leader will provide coverage from the service later today and Thursday.

Lorenzen was a two-sport star at Highlands High School before going on to a record-setting career as a quarterback at the University of Kentucky. He later won a Super Bowl ring in the NFL with the New York Giants. Lorenzen died July 3 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas at age 38 after years of health problems related to his weight.

Lorenzen’s family has asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for Better Health, or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation in Pittsburgh.

Throwboy Tees, a T-shirt company founded by Lorenzen, announced Tuesday that a July sales campaign had raised $50,000 for Lorenzen’s family. Lorenzen’s friends at Kentucky Sports Radio, where he made several on-air appearances in recent years, have announced a fundraiser that will benefit Lorenzen’s children.