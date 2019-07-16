UK football team, PGA pros team up to brighten kids’ spirits

Photo slideshow: UK football team and PGA Tour pros visit Kentucky Children’s Hospital Members of the UK football team, including Coach Mark Stoops, were joined by representatives of the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, including defending champ Troy Merritt, for a game of mini-golf with kids at the Kentucky Children's Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of the UK football team, including Coach Mark Stoops, were joined by representatives of the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, including defending champ Troy Merritt, for a game of mini-golf with kids at the Kentucky Children's Hospital.







Football, golf and good works came together for an afternoon of fun at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and some of his players teamed up with a group of PGA Tour professionals taking part in this week’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville to play mini-golf with patients.

A course was set up in the lobby of the Kentucky Children’s Hospital in UK’s Albert B. Chandler Hospital for the event.

The Barbasol Championship takes place Thursday through Sunday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, and is preceded by a Pro-Am event at the course on Wednesday.

Stoops and some of his troops are headed to Southeastern Conference Media Days later this week. The head coach and players Kash Daniel, Logan Stenberg and Lynn Bowden will meet with the media Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.