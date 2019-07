Preseason All-SEC: Josh Moore’s top players and predicted order of finish

Lynn Bowden and Terry Wilson are peanut butter and jelly Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden said after UK football’s Spring Game on Friday, April 12, 2019, that he and quarterback Terry Wilson have a bond like peanut butter and jelly. Which one is the peanut butter and which one is the jelly? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden said after UK football’s Spring Game on Friday, April 12, 2019, that he and quarterback Terry Wilson have a bond like peanut butter and jelly. Which one is the peanut butter and which one is the jelly?

The media’s 2019 All-Southeastern Conference preseason teams and predicted order of finish in each division, as well as a league champion, will be revealed Friday. Balloting began Tuesday and lasted through Thursday afternoon.

Below is the ballot I submitted to the SEC.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB: D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR: Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL: Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL: Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

C: Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Defense

DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL: Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU

LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB: Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB: De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

DB: Grant Delpit, LSU

DB: Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

DB: C.J. Henderson, Florida

DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia

Specialists

PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

P: Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Returner: Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

All-purpose: Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB: Scottie Phillips, Mississippi

RB: Najee Harris, Alabama

WR: Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL: Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL: Jedrick Wills, Alabama

OL: Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL: Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C: Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Defense

DL: McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

DL: LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL: Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky

LB: T.J. Brunson, South Carolina

LB: Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB: Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

DB: Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB: Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB: Daniel Thomas, Auburn

Specialists

PK: Evan McPherson, Florida

P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

Returner: Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

All-purpose: Elijah Moore, Mississippi