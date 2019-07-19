Four UK players, one Lexington native named to preseason All-SEC teams

Will Lynn Bowden return punts this year? At SEC Football Media Days, Kentucky football junior Lynn Bowden talks about his role with the team in 2019. The Ohio native says he will return punts and kickoffs along with his wide receiver duties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At SEC Football Media Days, Kentucky football junior Lynn Bowden talks about his role with the team in 2019. The Ohio native says he will return punts and kickoffs along with his wide receiver duties.

A chip will firmly be on Kentucky’s shoulder once again this football season.

UK’s football program was picked by media members to finish sixth — ahead of only Vanderbilt — in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division. Polling was conducted this week during SEC Media Days.

Kentucky finished six points behind Tennessee in the final results. Georgia led the way in the East with 233 first-place votes, followed by Florida (21) and Missouri (3). South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky all received one first-place vote.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC over Georgia. Mississippi State, UK’s every-year opponent from the west, was picked to finish fifth in that division while Arkansas, its rotational opponent from the division, was picked last and received the fewest total points in voting among all league teams.

Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel was picked to the preseason Second Team defense. Center Drake Jackson and lineman Logan Stenberg were selected to the Third Team offense and Lynn Bowden was a Third Team specialist selection as an all-purpose player.

Jedrick Wills, an offensive lineman at Alabama who starred at Lafayette High School, was selected to the First Team offense. The Crimson Tide set a record with 12 selections to the preseason First Team, breaking its own mark of 10 set in 2017.

All-SEC

Voting by media who cover the Southeastern Conference predicting how teams will finish and naming All-SEC preseason teams:

SEC CHAMPION

Teams listed with votes received:

Alabama 203

Georgia 49

LSU 3

Mississippi State 1

Tennessee 1

Florida 1

South Carolina 1

Auburn 1

EASTERN DIVISION FINISH

Teams listed with total points received and first-place votes in parentheses:

Georgia 1,789 (233)

Florida 1,499 (21)

Missouri 1,149 (3)

South Carolina 883 (1)

Tennessee 804 (1)

Kentucky 798 (1)

Vanderbilt 358

WESTERN DIVISION FINISH

Alabama 1,813 (253)

LSU 1,493 (5)

Texas A&M 1,268

Auburn 1,090 (1)

Mississippi State 769 (1)

Ole Miss 504

Arkansas 343

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Defense

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Specialists

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Defense

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Specialists

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE Miller Forristall, Alabama-x

TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia-x

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Defense

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

Specialists

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

x-Indicates a tie