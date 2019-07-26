UK Football
UK football’s Fan Day offers autographs and an open practice
The University of Kentucky football team’s annual Fan Day is scheduled for Aug. 3.
The event begins with an autograph session at Nutter Field House from 9 to 10:15 a.m. that Saturday.
All UK players and coaches, including head coach Mark Stoops, will be available for autographs.
Following the autograph session, the action moves outdoors, where fans are invited to attend an open practice starting at 11 a.m. at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility practice fields.
In the case of inclement weather, the autograph session will go on as planned and information about the open practice will be announced the morning of Fan Day.
Admission to Fan Day is free. Free parking will be available in the Blue, Green and Red lots surrounding Kroger Field.
Kentucky’s 2019 football schedule posters will be available at Fan Day, and UK’s ticket sales staff will be present to discuss ticket packages with interested fans.
Important upcoming UK dates
Saturday: Women’s Clinic
Aug. 2: Media Day and first practice
Aug. 3: Fan Day and open practice
Aug. 31: Season opener vs. Toledo at Kroger Field
