UK football Media Day: Stoops talks passing game, team goals and alcohol sales

The University of Kentucky football team is hosting its annual Media Day at Kroger Field.

Here were some talking points from early interviews on Friday morning:

▪ Head coach Mark Stoops said every player on the UK roster is available and ready to go heading into fall practice, with the exception of Davonte Robinson. The team announced last week that the junior defensive back would miss the entire season with a leg injury. “We feel for Davonte the most,’ Stoops said. ‘I know the amount of work he’s put in.”

▪ Stoops said UK needs more production from the wide receiver position. The head coach and his staff are excited about Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps. Ahmad Wagner has potential because of his size. Redshirt freshman Bryce Oliver was mentioned, too.

▪ When asked about quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw’s comment this week that UK would seek to throw 35-40 passes a game this season, Stoops said: “You have to find the best way you can to help them win. If that is throwing the ball, no matter how many times that is ... then we’ll do that.”

▪ Stoops said there is no timetable on linebacker Xavier Peters’ eligibility decision. The transfer from Florida State has requested a waiver from the NCAA to allow him to play immediately.

▪ Is it logical to expect Kentucky to take a step back after a 10-3 season in 2018? “We’re not here to take steps backward, and we’re not,” Stoops said. “We’re continuing to grow and improve the program. That’s not just coach-speak when I say those things.”

▪ Stoops had high praise for 6-foot-6, 247-pound redshirt freshman tight end Keaton Upshaw. “We’re mesmerized by him. He’s what you’re hunting. He’s first off the bus.”

▪ Stoops was asked about Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart’s decision announced Thursday not to expand alcohol sales to the general public at Kroger Field and other UK venues: “I have great confidence in the leadership. ... It’s above my pay grade, so I don’t put a lot of thought into that.”

There is lots more to come later out of coach and player interviews at Kroger Field. Stay with Kentucky.com and follow @JoshMooreHL, @johnclayiv and @markcstory on Twitter for all the latest.