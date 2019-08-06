Another Kentucky football player to miss extended time with preseason injury

How will Kentucky replace star running back Benny Snell? Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the task of replacing the school’s all-time leading rusher Benny Snell, now with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. A.J. Rose, Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez are UK’s top returnees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about the task of replacing the school’s all-time leading rusher Benny Snell, now with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. A.J. Rose, Kavosiey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez are UK’s top returnees.

Kentucky’s inexperienced group of receivers will be without one of its more veteran presences for a while.

Isaiah Epps, a junior who played in all 13 games last season, is expected to miss about six weeks due to a small fracture in his left foot. If he’s out the full six weeks, Epps would be unavailable for UK’s season opener against Toledo as well as its home game against Eastern Michigan the following week.

Head coach Mark Stoops revealed Saturday that Epps suffered a foot injury on the first day of fall camp. Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said doctors put a screw in his left foot and that his surgery went well.

Epps caught eight passes for 76 yards last year.

UK lost Davonte Robinson, a safety, to a season-ending leg injury last month.

This story will be updated.