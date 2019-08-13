‘He can flat fly.’ True freshman receiver from Kentucky stepping up at UK.

UK’s Lynn Bowden has matured into a star receiver Kentucky wide receivers coach Michael Smith talks about what’s expected from star wide receiver Lynn Bowden in 2019. Bowden led the team in catches with 67 last season. UK opens the season Aug. 31 against Toledo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky wide receivers coach Michael Smith talks about what’s expected from star wide receiver Lynn Bowden in 2019. Bowden led the team in catches with 67 last season. UK opens the season Aug. 31 against Toledo.

Several Louisville natives joined the University of Kentucky football squad as part of its 2019 signing class. One of them was a wide receiver, and he’s making a case for playing time this fall.

Tae Tae Crumes, a true freshman out of Butler High School, is getting reps with Kentucky’s No. 2 offensive group in practice, receivers coach Michael Smith said Tuesday following UK’s latest practice.

“I’m so excited for that young man, because I truly believe that he has an opportunity to be a special wide receiver.”

“He can flat fly,” Smith said, and Crumes catches the ball “a whole lot more naturally” than Smith thought he could coming out of Butler, where he finished his career with 35 touchdowns and more than 2,000 receiving yards.

He has gained 10 pounds since enrolling ahead of the semester; Smith said the coaches are always trying to keep a plate in front of him to help the 6-foot-1, 171-pound receiver bulk up.

“I truly believe we’ve got something special there,” Smith said. “I told Coach Stoops that the other day in our staff meeting. I’m excited with his progress.”

Crumes had 877 yards and 14 touchdowns on 42 receptions during his senior season. He was a selection to the 2018 Class of the Commonwealth team after leading Butler to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Smith said a redshirt season would be valuable for Crumes. He could play in up to four games this fall and still be eligible to take a redshirt year.

“He’s put himself in a position to compete,” Smith said. “I do believe a redshirt year would be valuable for him, but like in all of football, we don’t know what’s gonna happen.”