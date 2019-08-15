‘Daredevil’ Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo featured in Netflix series

Quarterback Terry Wilson was on target in UK’s first scrimmage Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about his unit’s performance, including the play of quarterback Terry Wilson, in the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp. UK opens the season Aug. 31, 2019, against Toledo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about his unit’s performance, including the play of quarterback Terry Wilson, in the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp. UK opens the season Aug. 31, 2019, against Toledo.

Nik Scalzo probably won’t see the field for the University of Kentucky but fans can still get plenty of screen time with him this fall.

Scalzo, a true freshman who enrolled at UK this summer, is one of three quarterbacks featured in season three of the Netflix documentary series QB1: Beyond the Lights. The latest season releases Friday; based on when Netflix typically updates its offerings, it would be available at about 3 a.m. EDT.

“I’m just a very outgoing, adventurous type of kid who is a daredevil and an adrenaline junkie,” Scalzo says in the season three trailer, which shows him participating in various ocean-based activities.

Spencer Rattler, a five-star recruit who will likely fall somewhere below Jalen Hurts on the depth chart at Oklahoma this fall, and Lance LeGendre, a four-star prospect who’s competing for the starting job at Maryland, are also profiled in the series, which each season follows three prominent high school quarterbacks during their senior seasons. Previous seasons of the show have featured Jake Fromm (now Georgia’s starter), Justin Fields (a former Georgia player now at Ohio State) and Tate Martell (a former Ohio State player now at Miami).

Scalzo’s senior season was cut short after suffering a torn ACL during his team’s playoff run last fall. A brief shot of the game in which that injury occurred is visible in the new trailer. He has since been 100 percent cleared for football and is practicing with the Wildcats.

Scalzo, a 6-foot, 182-pound graduate of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Florida, is one of three new quarterbacks on UK’s roster this fall. Fellow three-star prospect Amani Gilmore signed as part of the 2019 class and graduate transfer Sawyer Smith joined the program following the departure of Gunnar Hoak after the spring semester. Terry Wilson, heading into his second year as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback, and Walker Wood, a Lafayette graduate, round out the Wildcats’ scholarship quarterback quintet.

Fellow UK freshman Nik Ognenovic might also show up this season, as he was a teammate of Scalzo at Cardinal Gibbons.

