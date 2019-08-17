Tribute to No. 22: Jared Lorenzen’s high school paints hash marks in his honor

Photo slideshow: Kentucky’s Jared Lorenzen through the years A look at beloved Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen through the years. Lorenzen died at the age of 38 on July 3, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look at beloved Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen through the years. Lorenzen died at the age of 38 on July 3, 2019. Music: https://www.bensound.com

Highlands High School, where Jared Lorenzen made a name for himself as a prep standout before going on to star at the University of Kentucky, has multiple tributes planned for the late quarterback this fall.

Lorenzen, who died last month, wore the number 22 while at Highlands and UK. All four 22-yard hash marks on the field at David Cecil Memorial Stadium, where Highlands plays its home games, have been painted blue in honor of Lorenzen and will remain that way through at least this season.

Highlands Principal Matthew Bertasso came up with the idea to paint the hash marks, Highlands Athletic Director Kevin Nieporte said. The school got in touch with its turf company, which put them in contact with Cleveland-based Pioneer Athletics for consulting on how to handle it.

“They told us what to do and we did it,” Nieporte said. “We’ll probably need to make a couple more applications throughout the year cause they said it would fade. We don’t know if we’re going to do this every year or just doing it this year. We haven’t got that far yet.”

Highlands previously announced that it would retire Lorenzen’s jersey on Oct. 4 during its home football game against Conner High School. On the same night Lorenzen will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame along with Dale Mueller, his head coach, and Bluebirds teammate Derek Smith. Lorenzen was aware of his induction into the Hall of Fame prior to his passing, Nieporte said. The University of Kentucky marching band will play at the school on the date as well.

The Highlands football team this season will wear stickers with the number 22 on their helmets throughout the 2019 season. Highlands opens its season on the road at Scott High School on Friday. The Bluebirds’ first home game is versus Campbell County on Sept. 6.

