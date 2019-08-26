Kentucky’s first depth chart of the 2019 season is here. See who’s starting vs. Toledo.

How did Terry Wilson think he played in UK’s second scrimmage? Kentucky football quarterback Terry Wilson talks to the media after his team’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The Wildcats open the season on Aug. 31, 2019 against visiting Toledo at Kroger Field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football quarterback Terry Wilson talks to the media after his team’s second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The Wildcats open the season on Aug. 31, 2019 against visiting Toledo at Kroger Field.

The University of Kentucky football team’s first depth chart of the 2019 season has been unveiled ahead of its season-opener against Toledo at Kroger Field on Saturday.

Below you’ll find some quick observations of interest. Click here for the complete depth chart.

▪ Sorry fans of quarterback controversy: Terry Wilson, who won 10 games as a sophomore starter last year, is Kentucky’s QB-1 heading into 2019. Sawyer Smith, a graduate transfer from Troy University, is Wilson’s immediate backup.

▪ Your starters in the secondary: Cedrick Dort Jr. (cornerback), Jamari Brown (cornerback), Tyrell Ajian (nickelback), Jordan Griffin (strong safety), Yusuf Corker (free safety)

▪ Kavosiey Smoke OR Chris Rodriguez is listed as the backup to A.J. Rose at running back.

▪ Five true freshmen are listed as backups on the two-deep chart: Jared Casey (strongside linebacker), M.J. Devonshire (cornerback), Cade Degraw (long snapper), Taj Dodson (free safety) and DeMarcus Harris (wide receiver Z).